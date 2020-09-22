Gambia: MP Janjanbureh - We Will Not Be in the Gambia's' Good Books, If... ...

Momodou Ceesay, the National Assembly Member for Janjnabureh said on Monday 21st September 2020, the current Lawmakers will not be in the good books of the Gambia if they fail to pass the draft constitution.

Ceesay said this in Banjul while debating on the Constitution Promulgation Bill 2020.

Member for Janjangbure, Momodou Ceesay, said that the drafting of the constitution went through effective consultative process, but urged that registration of Gambian Citizens be done in line with the due process, which has not been adequately elaborated on in the draft constitution.

He also called for a term limit for the Chieftaincy and Alkalo positions, adding that there are term limits for the Presidency, National Assembly and Local Government Councilors, which should be subjected to vetting by the National Assembly.

He said: "These issues he said are not featured in the constitution. However, these are my personal opinions and based on that I don't think it will be fair for me to say I am against the constitution. I am advising myself and fellow NAMs that a lot is at stake".

He said: "we should be cognizant of the fact that over 100 million was spent in the drafting of the constitution. The right people to reject this constitution, is the Gambian people and if it is pass, it is the Gambians who win, but if it fails, we will not be in the good books of the Gambia

He added: "I called on my fellow Lawmakers to reconsider their positions on the constitution. It is possible to have objections over few things in this constitution, but we must also remember the constitution contains our personal views".

He averred: "If your personal opinion was not reiterated to the CRC during the consultation by the electorate, the CRC should not give precedence over an opinion of a Legislator over the opinions of his or her electorate".

He concluded his debate by enjoining his fellow lawmakers to reconsider their positions and vote for the draft constitution.