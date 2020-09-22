Gambia: IGP Inaugurates Two New Police Stations, Lays Foundation Stone for Another

21 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Inspector General of Police Alhagie Mamour Jobe has on Friday 18th September 2020 inaugurated two new Police Stations in Madina Serign Mass and Kuntair Village, all in the North Bank Region.

The Police said in a statement posted online: "In a similar engagement, the IGP laid the foundation stone for a new Police Station at the provincial town of Jarra Soma in Lower River Region of The Gambia."

They said all projects are community-driven initiatives. The beneficiary community members have hailed the developments and express gratitude to the Police Management for its drive to make security accessible to all.

