Gambia: BCC Mayor to Contest for President of African Capital Cities Sustainability

21 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

Rohey Malick Lowe, the Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC) has been short-listed in the run-up for elections for the President of African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum (ACCSF).

This came after the Mayor of BCC and her fellow contestants were invited on the 17th September, 2020 to take part in the strategic discussion on the future of the ACCSF and its decision-making process.

Mayor Lowe will be contesting the position against Mayor Adama Sangare (Mayor of Bamako- Mali), Soham EL Wardini (Mayor of Dakar- Senegal), Juliana Kabogodo Gondwe (Mayor of Lilongwe Malawi), and Mohamed Sadiki (Mayor of Rabat- Morocco).

It is said that the President of the ACCSF Presidium represents the political leadership of the ACCSF. Apart from being the main promoter of the ACCSF to institutions (such as the African Union) and during conferences, he /she is in charge of the strategic direction and development of the ACCSF (with the support of the secretariat).

Accordingly, he/ she will also represent symbolically his/her pairs, Mayors and Governments of the African Capital Cities.

This year due to the fact that a physical event cannot take place, candidates were invited to take part in the strategic discussion on the future of the ACCSF. The 2020 ACCSF is instead turned into virtual dialogue between the capital cities, in the form of a dedicated ACCSF webinar series.

The event aimed at providing leadership and direction; maintain the momentum of the ACCSF as well as driving continued engagements, support and progress on meeting the Sustainability agenda in African capital cities.

According to officials, the ACCSF Mayors were all invited to be candidates for one of the positions of the ACCSF Presidium. The webinar will be followed by a 3-week voting period to elect the new President, Vice President and Second Vice-President for a 3- year term.

"African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum is a powerful, growing network for the mayors of capital cities across the continent to achieve the sustainable development goals that are common to all", officials said.

Officials added that it is a glowing opportunity to establish commonalities and challenges faced by mayor cities in Africa while showcasing and sharing successful initiatives towards the emergency of truly African, original and appropriate answer in addressing the sustainability imperative at the urban scale.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.