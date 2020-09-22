Nigeria: FCT Police Orders Postmortem On Bride-to-Be Allegedly Raped, Murdered By SARS Officers

22 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered an investigation into the murder of one Ifeoma Abugu, a graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Enugu.

Reports in the social media alleged that the deceased was sexually assaulted and murdered by the personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, FCT Command, on September 10.

The report alleged that three policemen invaded the home of Ifeoma's fiancé, Afam Ugwunwa, at Wumba village in the Lokogoma district of Abuja to arrest him; did not meet him at home but arrested Ifeoma.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer for FCT Command confirmed that CP Ciroma ordered a post-mortem, as part of discreet investigations to unravel the true cause of her death.

Ifeoma's brother, Alex, alleged that the deceased, who had just concluded her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, mandatory service, was arrested and killed four days after she had her 'introduction' with Ugwunwa in Enugu State.

His words: "I was in Lagos when one of my junior brothers called me that he learned that SARS arrested our sister and she died in detention.

"I just came to Abuja today (Sunday) and I have asked some of my uncles, who have been to the police station.

"They said that the policemen alleged that they met my sister unconscious on the bed and they carried her to hospital, where she died."

Commenting further on the allegation, DSP Manzah said: "Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation and post-mortem to unravel the true cause of death."

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.