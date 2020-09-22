Liberia: Orphan Concern Seeks Government's Support

Orphan Concern, a local orphanage is worried over lack of support from government thru subsidy in the past three budgetary years (2018-2020).

Speaking to this paper over the weekend in Monrovia, the Executive Director of Orphan Concern Amos Sawboh, called on the 54th Liberian Legislature as it debates the current budget, not to only make allotment for orphanages, but to ensure homes also benefit.

He said since the inception of the George Weah administration, government has provided no subsidy to accredited orphanages and welfare institutions in Liberia to enable these entities properly take care of children under their care.

Sawboh said the lack of support has created devastating for children in orphanages, leaving them at the mercy of community dwellers for survival.

He said knowingly, it is government's responsibility to cater for children and vulnerable population, but it is sadden to note government has not placed premium on children's welfare, thus for three budgetary years there has been no funding for vulnerable children.

"We believe by this, the children in various orphanages are at the highest risk of survival. With the scourge of the global Corona Virus pandemic and government's planned stimulus package, these homes are yet to feel the impact of the distribution which we think it is sad that such vulnerable population is not being considered", he noted.

He described as sheer wickedness to abandon children especially, in difficult times where the world, including Liberia is battling the pandemic, coupled with harsh realities of the economy.

"We believe that while these over 100 children, who are recognized as ward of the state, it is about time that the relevant authority gives the children the lives they deserve", Sawboh explained, adding being an orphan is not by choice.

Orphans Concern is leader in orphan's advocacy through Orphans Advocate Network International with office in The Gambia and Liberia.