Liberia: Kemayah Confirmation Backfires

Shaun Swingler/GroundUp
(file photo).
22 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh

-women group demands investigation

Barley days after President George Manneh Weah declared rape as a national emergency, an advocacy group, Women Rights Platform for Justice has protested at the Capitol, demanding a halt to confirmation hearing for Foreign Minister- designate, Ambassador Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah.

Ambassador Kemayah, also former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, faces a sexual harassment allegation here from an ex-female staff, while serving at Liberia's Permanent Mission to New York.

"We call for a halt to all confirmation hearing for Ambassador Dee Maxwell Kemayah, until the Foreign Ministry investigation is conducted, and a legal redress and response to accusation made against Ms. Wynee Commings Wilson by lawyers of Amb. Kemayah," the women group demands.

President George Manneh Weah nominated Amb. Kemayah as Minister of Foreign Affairs, replacing Gbehzongar Milton Findley, who resigned the post to contest the December 8 senatorial election in Grand Bassa County.

Reading a short statement on the grounds of the Capitol on Monday, a representative of the Women Rights Platform for Justice, Ms. Aretha K. Togbah called on the Government of Liberia to conduct thorough investigation into the rape allegation involving the Foreign Minister-designate before proceeding with his confirmation.

"We reject and stand against any action that rewards an accuse perpetrator of SGBV, dismiss claims and punish the accuser before appropriate process".

She said sexual exploitation, harassment and abuse must end at various places of work, including public and private places, adding that such act by perpetrator silence women's voices, so it must not be tolerated in society.

For her part, Lead Campaigner Una Kumba Thompson said, their gathering at the Capitol is to seek the Senate's attention to halt Kemayah's confirmation hearing which was scheduled Monday, 21 September, pending full investigation into rape allegation surrounding him.

"We have come here to say every rape or SGBV allegation warrants immediate judicial fair actions with steps for appropriate punitive deterrent, and healing measures;We strongly believe in the wisdom of the Liberian Senate that they will do justice by listening to us, because prior to this gathering, we dispatched series of communications to the Senate Committee on Justice and Governance, through its head, Senator Dan Morais, including the Foreign Ministry and Gender Ministry to ensure a halt for proper investigation", insists Madam Thompson.

The ground of the Capitol turned noisy yesterday with pro and anti-groupings with one displaying placards with inscription: "Welcome Back", "Thank you for your Service" including supporters of Amb. Dee Maxwell Kamayah, who had gone to extol him, for his services to the country while serving as Permanent Representative to the U.N.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

More on This
Liberia Halts Appointment of Official Accused of Harassment
Liberia Developing a Roadmap to Punish Rapists
Liberian Ruling Party Chair Wants Stringent Measures for Rapists
Calls to Strengthen Judiciary as Liberia Protests Against Rape
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.