Liberia: LEC Rehabilitates Streetlights On Bushrod Island

22 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has vigorously embarked on digging and cleaning holes that previously hosted streetlights on Bushrod Island after decades of non-functional lighting system for pedestrians and drivers who commute and ply the route that leads to central Monrovia.

The corporation is preparing to re-erect aluminum light poles that were damaged during the Liberian Civil War that also affected the country's Mount Hydro Power Plant situated in Mount Coffey, Lower Montserrado County.

The past administration of former President Ellen Johnson partially refurbished some of the aluminum poles but due to lack of routine maintenance most of them are dysfunctional.

The ongoing reinstallation work by the LEC has attracted attention of inhabitants of Bushord Island especially, young Liberians, who have not seen streetlight since their birth in the 90s.

A commercial vehicle driver Patrick Sumo said, the ongoing exercise is welcoming because it would provide a new outlook for the entire Bushrod Island community and those Liberians who were born during the civil conflict.

Ma Kona Pewee Gayflor, a market woman in the Vai Town business enclave said when rehabilitated, the street lights would provide security for both residents and people using the route especially during night hours.

She called on the LEC to extend the exercise to other parts of Monrovia where streetlight has been dormant for many years.

