South Africa: President Envisions Transformative, Inclusive Future

22 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the United Nations that the task ahead is to chart the course for a transformative and inclusive future in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This must be done in a manner that respects the worth and dignity of every human being.

"To resolve our global challenges - be they health emergencies, transnational crime, conflict and war, climate change, migration or natural disasters - we must work together.

"The UN system is the best means by which we can address and overcome these global challenges. And it is only through multilateralism that we can forge common strategies for the benefit and advancement of all," he said.

Speaking on Monday at the 75th Commemoration of the United Nations General Assembly, the President said the United Nations is, and must forever remain, the foremost guarantor of world peace.

To realise a just and humane world, the UN must be fit for purpose, adequately funded and representative in its decision-making structures.

"We must ensure that the sovereign equality of nations is protected. Unilateral coercive measures and violations of international law must be dealt with firmly and consistently.

"We must strengthen the UN's coordination with regional bodies such as the African Union, to ensure our efforts are complimentary and mutually reinforcing."

He said global peace is not just about a world free of conflict.

"It also a world free of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment. It is a world of inclusive economic growth and shared prosperity. It is a world where young people are able to grow and thrive, and where women have equal rights and opportunities," said the President.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

