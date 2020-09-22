Nigeria/Tunisia: Rohr Invites Musa, 24 Others for Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia Friendly Matches

Abuja — Super Eagles' Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has invited Captain Ahmed Musa and 24 others for next month's friendly matches against the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, scheduled for Austria.

Five other players have also been put on standby.

Also on the list released yesterday by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong as well as newcomers, Frank Onyeka and Chidera Ejuke.

Former U-17 World Cup winning goalkeeper, Dele Alampasu also returned to the team, as well as midfielder Mikel Agu. Former captain of Nigeria's U-17team, Samson Tijani will join up with the elite, as well as Portugal-based exciting wing back, Zaidu Sanusi.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, now in the Netherlands, will be heading to Austria, as England-based forward, Kelechi Iheanacho also returned. Victor Osimhen, now in Italy with Napoli and another former U-17 World Cup winner, Samuel Chukwueze were also called.

The Super Eagles, now ranked 29th in the world and third in Africa, will take on the Elephants on 9th October and four days later, they will engage the Carthage Eagles, who are second in Africa in the ranking.

Both games have been arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to prepare the Eagles for the next rounds of 2022 AFCON qualifiers, home and away against Sierra Leone in November.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Dele Alampasu, Matthew Yakubu and Maduka Okoye

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Jamilu Collins, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi.

Midfielders: Mikel Agu, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Oghenekaro Etebo and Samson Tijani.

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Cyril Dessers, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Kalu and Chidera Ejuke.

