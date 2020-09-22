South Africa: 75th UN General Assembly - SA to Push for African Representation On the Security Council

21 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cyril Ramaphosa

As the world confronts another global crisis, this time caused by a virus, the United Nations remains as important and relevant as ever. However, reforms are needed - especially on the Security Council.

The United Nations will this week begin the 75th session of its General Assembly, where the nations of the world gather to seek collective solutions to global challenges.

In any other year, heads of state and government would travel to the UN headquarters in New York to address the General Assembly. But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, this gathering is taking place virtually, using technology to bridge the distance between the capitals of the world.

As South Africa, we will be addressing the General Assembly by videoconference from the Union Buildings and will be participating in several other meetings.

This is an important moment for the United Nations. It is 75 years since its formation following the destruction of the Second World War. The countries of the world were determined that never again should such a human tragedy be allowed to happen. They believed that through an organisation like the UN, the world's problems could be peacefully resolved through cooperation.

