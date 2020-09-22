West Africa: 'Ja'neh Verdict Looms At ECOWAS Court

Abuja — Nine cases have been listed for judgment by the ECOWAS Court between the 7th and 28th October 2020 following the resumption of court sessions after the two-month vacation of the judges of the Court.

The cases are part of the 19 cases filed against eight Member States, Nigeria's Cross River State and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) and listed in the latest cause list released by the Registry of the Court for the period 25th September to 28th October 2020.

Among those listed for judgment is a case filed by Counsellor Kabineh Muhammad Ja'neh, a former Justice of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia against the government challenging his removal from office on the grounds that it did not follow due process while he was not granted fair hearing. In another of the cases scheduled for judgment, a former staff of the ECOWAS Commission, Professor AbdulSalami Nasidi, sued the Commission alleging the wrongful termination of his appointment.

The Court commenced virtual court sessions/judicial activities to guarantee continuous access to justice and timely delivery of justice in line with its mandate while adhering to the safety guidelines recommended by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) and the WHO following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic early this year.

The Court held its inaugural "virtual" court session on 22nd June 2020 after it adopted a new Practice Direction in May 2020 that allowed the use of Electronic Case Management System for electronic filing (e-filing) and Virtual Court Sessions as part of measures to ensure the safety of its members, staff, lawyers and other stakeholders.

Hon. Justice Edward Amoako Asante, President of the Court had stated in July 2020 that the Court would proceed on annual vacation from 15th July to 15th September 2020 in accordance with Article 24 of its Rules.