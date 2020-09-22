Liberia: Life for African Mothers Carries Out Massive Covid-19 Sensitization Awareness Campaign

22 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — A United Kingdom-based non-governmental organization, Life for African Mothers (LFAM), has embarked on a massive COVID-19 sensitization awareness campaign in Monrovia as a way of combating the global epidemic.

The campaign under the theme "Supporting Women and babies mothers to prevent COVID-19" started on September 1, 2020 and is expected to climax on December 1, 2020.

A release quoting the LFAM's Country Representative to Liberia, Abdul- Rahman Fayiah Bah disclosed that the program is being financed by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office through the British Embassy in Liberia.

According him, 300 pregnant women, babies and their mothers within three communities have been earmarked to benefit from the distribution of buckets, fliers, stickers and sanitary materials.

Mr. Bah named Old Road, New Kru town and West Point communities as the targeted zones for the distributions.

He pointed out that the United Kingdom stands with Liberia to fight COVID-19 together.

LFAM country representative disclosed that qualified health practitioners have been hired to carry on the awareness in the targeted communities.

Meanwhile, the official launch of the sanitization awareness campaign is expected to take place on Friday October 2, 2020 at Life for African Mothers (LFAM) office on Benson Street.

The Cardiff-based organization works to reduce the number of women who die during pregnancy and childbirth in Sub-Sahara Africa.

LFAM helps to save many lives by providing medications to treat complications during and after pregnancy.

Through its maternal mortality programme in hospitals and health centres across Africa, it dispenses medicines to prevent post-partum haemorrhage.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

