Liberia: Scuffle At NPHIL Over Covid-19 Travel Certificate

22 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Congo Town — Scuffle erupted Monday at the offices of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia between some disenchanted persons and private security officers assigned at the entrance of NPHIL over delay of issuance of COVID-19 Certificates.

Several disenchanted persons complained that they have long awaited the issuance of the certificate but are yet to receive after the date scheduled for them.

As a result, they tried forcing their way into the fence to meet the acting head of NPHIL to provide clarity on why they are yet to receive their COVID-19 medical certificate after the three days stipulated time frame.

The situation took place Monday morning, but the scuffle later ended when authority responsible for issuing certificates came out with their documents.

The COVID-19 medical certificate certifies individuals fit for leaving Liberia to other countries.

"I'm scheduled to leave for Australia tomorrow and up to now, I have not received this certificate. I will have to go back to the airline and extend my ticket," one of the disenchanted persons said.

Another said she would not be in the position to pay another money for ticket if she does not get her certificate by Tuesday, which might deny her from traveling.

"If I do not get my certificate Tuesday and miss my flight, I will turn this place upside down. Tomorrow is the last day I need my certificate. Since last week Thursday, I did my test, I am cannot get my certificate," a disenchanted woman blasted.

Two others person who spoke in separate interviews alleged that while they have been chasing their certificates for over a week, they have observed that there are others who get theirs in a few days' time.

"We are not honest in doing so many things correctly in Liberia; those who can place calls to them are the ones whose certificates they can processed quickly, while ours are being placed on the side," he said.

Usually, it takes 72 hours for the after the COVID-19 test for one to receive results and subsequently a travel certificate if they are traveling.

The result takes 72 hours before being released to NPHIL for printing of certificates.

An NPHIL staff told the disenchanted people awaiting their certificates that the Minister of Health has to sign the certificates before it can be issued and that was the cause of the delay.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.