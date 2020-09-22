Liberia: Scuffle At NPHIL Over Covid-19 Travel Certificate

Congo Town — Scuffle erupted Monday at the offices of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia between some disenchanted persons and private security officers assigned at the entrance of NPHIL over delay of issuance of COVID-19 Certificates.

Several disenchanted persons complained that they have long awaited the issuance of the certificate but are yet to receive after the date scheduled for them.

As a result, they tried forcing their way into the fence to meet the acting head of NPHIL to provide clarity on why they are yet to receive their COVID-19 medical certificate after the three days stipulated time frame.

The situation took place Monday morning, but the scuffle later ended when authority responsible for issuing certificates came out with their documents.

The COVID-19 medical certificate certifies individuals fit for leaving Liberia to other countries.

"I'm scheduled to leave for Australia tomorrow and up to now, I have not received this certificate. I will have to go back to the airline and extend my ticket," one of the disenchanted persons said.

Another said she would not be in the position to pay another money for ticket if she does not get her certificate by Tuesday, which might deny her from traveling.

"If I do not get my certificate Tuesday and miss my flight, I will turn this place upside down. Tomorrow is the last day I need my certificate. Since last week Thursday, I did my test, I am cannot get my certificate," a disenchanted woman blasted.

Two others person who spoke in separate interviews alleged that while they have been chasing their certificates for over a week, they have observed that there are others who get theirs in a few days' time.

"We are not honest in doing so many things correctly in Liberia; those who can place calls to them are the ones whose certificates they can processed quickly, while ours are being placed on the side," he said.

Usually, it takes 72 hours for the after the COVID-19 test for one to receive results and subsequently a travel certificate if they are traveling.

The result takes 72 hours before being released to NPHIL for printing of certificates.

An NPHIL staff told the disenchanted people awaiting their certificates that the Minister of Health has to sign the certificates before it can be issued and that was the cause of the delay.