Liberia: Bluecrest University Signs an MOU With Myarea to Boost Transportation and Technology Sectors

Monrovia — My Area, a ride-sharing Liberian company and the administration of BlueCrest University on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to boost the transportation and technology sectors of Liberia. The signing ceremony took place at the head office of MyArea @the iCampus in Monrovia with staffers witnessing the ceremony.

The MOU was signed by MyArea Managing partner, Emma Jarnyneh, while Dr. Umesh Neelakantan, Rector and Dr. Narendra Kumar, Dean Collaborations and Partnership signed on behalf of BlueCrest University.

The MOU seeks to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Education in Liberia, to established MyArea-BlueCrest internship program to enable deserving and talented students under a faculty mentorship gain experience, to start an entrepreneurship and innovation hub as well as organizing Hackathon, amongst many capacity development and technical assistance.

Solomon Kieh Garpue, MyArea Officer Manager expressed appreciation to the administration of BlueCrest University for their support that will help promote sectors in Liberia and described the signing of the partnership as a substantial landmark for Liberia. He said the partnership will reinforce timely solutions and services at MyArea.

For her part, Emma Jarnyneh, Managing Partner conveyed how pleased she is with the relationship established between the two institutions seeking to promote and strengthen the transportation sector and other sectors through technology.

Dr. Umesh Neelakantan, Rector and Dr. Narendra Kumar, Dean Collaborations and Partnership signed on behalf of BlueCrest University said they remain committed to promoting sectors in Liberia.