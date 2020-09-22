Liberia: Judiciary Grievance Committee to Investigate Nwadubike Over Alleged Ethical Misconduct

Monrovia — Chief Justice Francis Korkpor has asked the Grievance and Ethics Committee of the Judiciary to investigate the allegation of ethical misconduct of Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike, the current head of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

The directive was issued by the Chief Justice on September 17, 2020 through a written communication.

Chief Justice Korkpor's directive came as the result of a formal complaint filed by the leadership of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) through its president, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, against the LACC boss for his "defiant" posture by challenging his expulsion by the LNBA.

The Chief Justice's communication reads:

Dear Cllr. Gongloe,

I acknowledge receipt of your complaint dated September 14, 2020 against Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwadubike and wish to inform you that I have forwarded same to the Grievance and Ethics Committee to conduct an investigation into the matter and submit findings to me".

Cllr. Nwadubike was expelled on April 3, 2020 by the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) through a two-third majority vote by the Executive Committee of the LNBA after investigation into report that he being a Nigerian by birth had claimed a Liberian citizenship through fraud when there was no record from the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) or the court to show that he obtained a Liberian citizenship in 1980 as claimed by him.

Upon his expulsion by the LNBA, Nwadubike filed a formal petition for a Writ of Prohibition to the then Justice-In-Chamber Jamesette Wolokollie asking her to issue an alternative writ of prohibition against the decision of the LNBA to expel him.

His lawyer, Cllr. Johnny Momoh, argued that the decision of the LNBA to expel his client was unlawful as it is the Supreme Court that has the responsibility to expel any lawyer in the country.

Cllr. Momoh further argued that it was wrong for the LNBA to investigate Cllr. Nwabudike over his citizenship and that the LNBA has no authority to do such as it is the Justice Ministry which has the statutory responsibility to investigate him over his citizenship.

Cllr. Wilkins Wright arguing for the LNBA told the Supreme Court Justice-In-Chamber Wolokollie that petition for the writ of prohibition prayed for Cllr. Nwabudike was wrongly filed therefore the Supreme Court, as such, the Justice-In- Chamber could not hear petition that was wrongly filed and any attempt for her to hear Nwabudike petition could be unlawful.

Cllr. Gongloe who also argued for LNBA stated that the LNBA as an institution with its own rules that govern its members and has the right to punish its member that is found liable for any unlawful act as Nwabudike

"This is a man who forged Liberian citizenship and lied under oath during his confirmation at the Liberian Senate, we took this decision to safeguard the credibility and dignity of the law profession in Liberia," Cllr. Gongloe argued.

Following the arguments Justice Wolokollie declined to issue the writ of prohibition prayed for by Cllr. Nwabudike prayed for against his expulsion by the LNBA.

Upon the refusal of Associate Justice Wollokollie to issue the alternative writ, Cllr. Nwabudike moved to the Civil Law Court "A" at the Temple of Justice where he filed a new writ for declaratory judgment.