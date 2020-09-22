Liberia: Unity Party U.S. Expresses Concerned About Integrity in December 8 Senatorial Elections

22 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Chairman Kerper Dwanyen of the Unity Party USA and Canada has expressed concerns about the integrity of the upcoming elections due to the exposure of serious irregularities in the voter register update process where piles of voter cards are being amassed by political actors for nefarious use and the discoveries of multiple cards belonging to single individuals.

According to him, these are clearly criminal violations of law and the Weah-led government has a duty to prosecute the perpetrators. Failure to do so is complicity in these actions which have the propensity to bring about national strife and disunity that threatens the peace and stability Liberians have come to enjoy.

Chairman Dwanyen also frowned on the wave of election related violence and calls on the state security agencies to exercise fidelity to their constitutional obligation to enforce the laws of the land without fear or favor in a manner that will engender confidence in the public and ensure the safety of candidates.

"Nobody has the right to impose their will on the Liberian population and electoral processes through violence, intimidation or fraud", Chairman Dwanyen stated. He also cautioned Liberians to learn from the painful history brought about by election rigging and political violence.

"The Elections Commission must understand its sacred obligation to the people's democracy and rise up to the challenge. Liberians from all walks of life are eager to exercise their democratic franchise consistent with the rule of law and are not prepared to accept disenfranchisement," he further stated.

Chairman Kerper Dwanyen used the occasion to call on all political parties, civil society organizations, religious institutions and the international community to actively engage the process to ensure that it is free and fair. The Liberian people deserve nothing less, he concluded.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.