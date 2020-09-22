South Africa: Community Blocks Project to House Elderly

22 September 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

They are demanding that the municipality first built them toilets

Residents of Bobani Village informal settlement stopped a new housing project on land near their homes on Monday.

Those living in the more than 3,000 shacks want the municipality to build them toilets first.

The new R30 million project by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is expected to house the elderly and people with disabilities.

Bobani Village informal settlement in Gunguluza, Uitenhage remains tense after residents brought a neighbouring housing project to a standstill.

On Monday, residents chased away bulldozers hired by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The bulldozers were to clear land earmarked for the Phase 4 project where 540 informal structures with electricity, and access to water and toilets are to be built. Residents are opposed to the R30 million project.

In July, the community protested, demanding that 846 toilets be built as part of the municipality's Covid-19 plan. The construction had been stopped. Bobani Village is the biggest informal settlement in Uitenhage with over 3,000 shacks.

Resident Phumlani Mthimkhulu said they were angry because the municipality had not consulted them about the project.

Area 11 committee chairperson Luyanda Manyamu said: "We are already experiencing overcrowding, therefore we cannot allow the municipality to bring people from elsewhere and put them near us."

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said: "The project prioritises the most vulnerable groups including the elderly, people living with disabilities and those with high risk illnesses. The ward councillor is engaging with residents from the area."

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.