South Africa: Committee Calls On South Africans to Move Into Alert Level One With Utmost Care

21 September 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms Faith Muthambi, has called on all South Africans to move into alert level one of the lockdown with high spirits of responsibility and utmost care.

She said: "The committee welcomed the move of the country to alert level one to ensure that all the wheels of the South African economy move and do so with speed. However, we are making that call, calling on all South Africans to always keep the consciousness of the avoidance of the next surge that can be catastrophic, by adhering to the health protocols of regular washing of hands with water and soap or sanitising, keeping of social distancing, and keeping to the stipulated number of people in a gathering."

Furthermore, Ms Muthambi said South Africans must always be mindful that the Covid-19 pandemic is still alive with us. "There is still no cure for this dangerous virus and we have not defeated it. That places a great deal of responsibility on each and every one of us to be careful and advise others in our communities and at workplaces to behave in a manner that is extra cautious," added Ms Muthambi.

