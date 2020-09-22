Tanzania: I'll Defend People's Rights - Lissu

Dar es Salaam — Chadema Union presidential candidate Tundu Lissu yesterday pledged that he will bring the new Constitution that will ensure citizens' powers and rights are respected.

Mr Lissu made the promise during a campaign rally in Kibondo, Kigoma Region, a day after addressing another gathering in Kigoma Urban.

His address was streamed live via social media.

The former Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) president argued that provision of the new Constitution will enable citizens regain powers of decision making. "I want to be the new president who will supervise demands of citizens in implementing development projects they want. I don't want to be like the five previous presidents who were protected by the Republic Constitution of 1962," he said.

Mr Lissu, who doubles as party's vice chairman (Mainland), said under the said constitution, collected tax was taken to the central government and later re-distributed back to fund people's development.

"This system turns citizens into beggars. The new constitution will provide citizens with powers to utilize their revenue and respect their freedoms as well as removing unaccountable regional commissioner; district commissioner and district executive directors," he said. The firebrand politician, who doubles as former Singida East lawmaker, said voting for him next month would mean choosing the new constitution, freedom and justice.

"I will be the president who consoles citizens during disasters and appropriately spend donations raised for victims," he said. During the event, Mr Lissu cautioned law enforcement officials to dispense justice throughout the electoral process and avoid mistreating citizens. "The Officer Commander District (OCD) could find himself in difficult moment once I'm elected as the senior cops are taken to International Criminal Court (ICC) over crimes committed against humanity," he warned.

His warning came after party's parliamentary candidate for Muhambwe Constituency Felix Mkosamali told Mr Lissu that some officers were harassing citizens in the area.

Mr Mkosamali called on citizens to vote for Mr Lissu, saying his government planned to supply the region with water from River Malagarasi.