Tanzania: JPM Orders Ministers to Sort Out Problems

Urambo — Ruling CCM's presidential candidate John Magufuli yesterday switched to his role as President and ordered ministers to address challenges he witnessed during his campaign meetings.

Dr Magufuli who addressed Uvinza residents as he headed to Urambo, Tabora issued three directives to separate ministries saying he had switched to his powers as the Head of State.

The orders included directing Industry and Trade minister Innocent Bashungwa to address challenges of Uvinza salt factory and promote it, while ordering Energy minister Medard Kalemani to increase the pace of rural electrification.

As he addressed the rally, Dr Magufuli also called the Minister of State in the President's Office (Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, and ordered him to release Sh5 billion for constructing a 10-kilometre road stretch to the tarmac level in the town.

"I need to finish some issues here. And, I'm now using my powers as the President," he said.

Dr John Magufuli promised further improvement of transportation infrastructure, electricity and water supply saying such projects were major components in the transformation of the country's economy.

The candidate travelled from Kigoma Region on his way to Kaliua, Urambo and Tabora town where he was scheduled to hold rallies.

According to Dr Magufuli, if re-elected, he was looking forward to continue with the upgrading of 151 kilometres of road from Uvinza to Malagarasi to the tarmac level.

He said the tender for the road will be announced next month.

Dr Magufuli ordered Mr Jafo to release the money from Monday (today) and start the construction of the 10-kilometre long streatch in Uvinza.

He also promised to connect Uvinza and other districts to the national grid so as to enable reliable power supply.

He said Sh26 billion was planned for the power connection project.

Tanzanians will elect the president, Members of Parliament and councillors on October 28, this year. Candidates are currently holding their campaigns.

Meanwhile, some appels to the National Electoral Body are yet to be resolved.