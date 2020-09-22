Tanzania: JPM Orders Ministers to Sort Out Problems

21 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Urambo — Ruling CCM's presidential candidate John Magufuli yesterday switched to his role as President and ordered ministers to address challenges he witnessed during his campaign meetings.

Dr Magufuli who addressed Uvinza residents as he headed to Urambo, Tabora issued three directives to separate ministries saying he had switched to his powers as the Head of State.

The orders included directing Industry and Trade minister Innocent Bashungwa to address challenges of Uvinza salt factory and promote it, while ordering Energy minister Medard Kalemani to increase the pace of rural electrification.

As he addressed the rally, Dr Magufuli also called the Minister of State in the President's Office (Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, and ordered him to release Sh5 billion for constructing a 10-kilometre road stretch to the tarmac level in the town.

"I need to finish some issues here. And, I'm now using my powers as the President," he said.

Dr John Magufuli promised further improvement of transportation infrastructure, electricity and water supply saying such projects were major components in the transformation of the country's economy.

Also Read

I'll defend people's rights: Lissu

Tanzania's middle-income status based on solid growth: IMF envoy

How false age claim held back footballer's career

The candidate travelled from Kigoma Region on his way to Kaliua, Urambo and Tabora town where he was scheduled to hold rallies.

According to Dr Magufuli, if re-elected, he was looking forward to continue with the upgrading of 151 kilometres of road from Uvinza to Malagarasi to the tarmac level.

He said the tender for the road will be announced next month.

Dr Magufuli ordered Mr Jafo to release the money from Monday (today) and start the construction of the 10-kilometre long streatch in Uvinza.

He also promised to connect Uvinza and other districts to the national grid so as to enable reliable power supply.

He said Sh26 billion was planned for the power connection project.

Tanzanians will elect the president, Members of Parliament and councillors on October 28, this year. Candidates are currently holding their campaigns.

Meanwhile, some appels to the National Electoral Body are yet to be resolved.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.