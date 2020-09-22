Namibia: Over 80 Percent Khomas Schools Resumed Contact Learning

21 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

Khomas acting regional education director Paulus Lewin said over 80% of learners in the Khomas region have returned to school except for some few schools, which could not resume due to various reasons.

He mentioned that Nicolas Witbooi Memorial School and Westmont High School could not commence classes due to dysfunctional ablution facilities and lack of mattresses at Nicolas Witbooi Memorial.

He added due to a Covid-19 positive case reported at Westmont High School, classes could also not resume last week.

"So far, we are satisfied with the return rate of learners and we are looking forward to more learners returning to school in the coming weeks," Lewin is hopeful.

The last batch of learners to resume face-to-face is grades 0-3 which is expected to start today. Grades 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 learners already resumed with face-to-face last week Monday, 14th September 2020.

Education minister Anna Nghipondoka on Friday issued a notice that learning from home remains in place and that the return of learners to schools is not mandatory but really encouraged.

She noted the duration of this notice applies as from the date when the face-to-face teaching and learning resumed to the end of the school academic year which is 18 December 2020 as opposed to it lapsing on 17 September 2020 which is the duration of the state of emergency. "It is imperative that parents, guardians, caregivers, learners and schools acquaint themselves with their responsibilities and roles and that good cooperation between the mentioned stakeholders and schools are encouraged to ensure that continued learning at home is prioritised so that no learner is disadvantaged in any manner," Nghipondoka directed.

