Nigeria: Attack On Police Officers in Sokoto Will Be Addressed - AIG

22 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 10, Mr Muhammad Mustapha, says the attack on Gidan Madi Police Division in Tangaza Local Government area of Sokoto State by bandits will not be left unaddressed.

Mustapha, who is in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, stated this when he led a delegation of police top brass to condole with the family of the deceased Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Aliyu Abubakar, in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar, and another officer, Insp. Muhammad Abdullahi, attached to the division in Tangaza council area, were, on Thursday, shot dead by unknown gunmen, who invaded the town and engaged the police in a gun battle.

The AIG commiserated with the deceased's family and, in a statement issued by the Police Command Spokesman in the state, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, urged them to be strong.

"The deceased was a seasoned police officer who was truly professional. The impact of the loss is felt by the force and it shall not be left unaddressed," Mustapha said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, expressed regret over the killing of the officers, describing it as unfortunate.

He reiterated the command's avowed commitment to bringing perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

"On behalf of the command, I regret the unfortunate demise of our officers.

"The deceased were very gallant, hard-working and vibrant officers who dutifully and meritoriously served the force," Kaoje said.

Speaking on behalf of the deceased's family, Malam Tukur Bawa, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and uncle to the late DPO, thanked the delegation and the entire police family for the concern shown to them.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.