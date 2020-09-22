South Africa: Employees Working From Home? How to Guard Against Cyberattacks

22 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suad Jacobs

Implementing measures to prevent a cyberattack from happening in the first place should be a top priority for companies.

As the coronavirus forces more people globally to work from home, we are becoming increasingly reliant on technology to live, work and play. However, many organisations are ill-equipped to deal with employees working remotely and the cybersecurity risks that come with it.

With the commencement of South Africa's Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (POPIA) on 1 July 2020, it has never been more important to ensure the security of organisational data. How can companies protect themselves from this scourge? One way is by implementing the global standards set out in ISO Standards 27001, 27005 and 27032.

Unintentional and intentional human actions

In response to the ever-changing and complex nature of work and systems, organisations have a wide array of systems, controls, processes and procedures to safeguard client data and company intellectual property, such as firewalls, regular password changes and multi-factor authentication. However, these safeguards can be rendered ineffective if employees compromise them by, for example, accessing websites that are infected with viruses.

Occasionally, and perhaps due to economic pressures experienced by staff (especially during the pandemic), employees may also find...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.