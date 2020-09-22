Namibia: Suspected Infidelity Leads to Suicide

A 33-YEAR-OLD woman committed suicide by hanging in Bukalo area of Zambezi region on Sunday after discovering that her husband was possibly cheating on her.

The deceased was identified as Elizabeth Simwanza and her next of kin have been informed of her death.

Zambezi regional crime investigation coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku confirmed the incident to The Namibian on Monday and the deceased allegedly saw an exchange of love messages between her husband and another woman in his phone.

"This led to her taking her own life. Her body was discovered by young woman who stays with them. No suicide note was found and police investigations continue," he said.