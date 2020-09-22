Tanzania: Tz Exemplary in Continental Peaceful Campaigns-Envoys

TANZANIA has been described as the best example of a country in Africa that enhances peace and democracy in the continent following its unity and solidarity preachings during the ongoing political campaigns ahead of 28th next month's general election.

The Ambassador of Norway to Tanzania, Elisabeth Jacobsen made the comment in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, while meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi.

Elaborating, she commended the preparations made for the general election, noting that all legal procedures observed with the National Electoral Commission (NEC) stipulations and ensured that all challenges raised by political parties and other stakeholders are addressed.

"This has made Tanzania to emerge the best on exercising democracy through the election process," said the envoy.

Apart from political issues, their talks also centered on diplomatic relations between the two countries, covering different areas such as education, health, energy, investment and trade.

On his part, Prof Kabudi asked the diplomat to further cement the cooperation between the two countries, while thanking Norway for giving Tanzania 7 million US dollars to be spent on funding the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF).

"The money would help the country in fighting poverty especially in this period, where economies of many countries are fighting effects of Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

In the entourage, Prof Kabudi also met with Ambassador of Sweden to Tanzania, Anders Sjöberg, where the two spoke on climate change, human rights and press freedom.

Mr Sjöberg commended media outlets in Tanzania for fairly covering all candidates from all political parties, and hailed Tanzanians for showing up in all campaign rallies.

Responding to concerns on human rights, Prof Kabudi trashed allegations fielding the country as sliding, saying Tanzania is fully protecting and maintaining human rights.

"The matter has also been stipulated in the CCM's election manifesto for it to continue promoting human rights if it will be elected in the coming general election," pointed out the minister.

In another development, Prof Kabudi received credentials from the new ambassador of Switzerland to Tanzania, Didier Chassot.