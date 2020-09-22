Tanzania: CCM Govt Cuts Number of Nuisance Tax-Prime Minister

22 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ON implementing the CCM election manifesto of 2015-2020, the government made tremendous efforts and cut down the number of nuisance taxes in the fishing sector.

This, to a large extent, empowered the lives of fishermen in Musoma District, Mara region that has been their outcry for a long time.

The revelation was made yesterday by Mr Kassim Majaliwa, a member of CCM Central Committee, while addressing a rally at Majita Primary School Grounds in Musoma.

Mr Majaliwa, who is in the region for a campaign to ask for votes for CCM candidates ahead of the October 28 polls, reiterated government commitment to promote the fishing sector.

"The government managed to trim down the number of nuisance taxes on raw materials for fishing inputs, and shall continue to promote welfare of fishermen," he said.

During the rally, Mr Majaliwa also campaigned for CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, party's candidate for Member of Parliament for Musoma rural constituency, Prof Sospeter Muhongo and aspirants for councillor seats in Musoma council.

He further said that the government also identified and put fishermen in groups, a move that has added a list of groups to 113 from 37.

"The move has improved output as a result now the number of fish being fished from Lake Victoria here in Musoma has increased from 415,000 to 800,000," he said.

According to him, the volume of fishing has increased from 300 tonnes to 448,467 tonnes, asking fishermen to continue using modern tools for fishing for better results.

On his way to Musoma urban, Mr Majaliwa stopped at Kusenyi, Mugango and Mkiriria Wards, where he also campaigned for CCM candidates.

