Zimbabwe: Viset Statement On International Peace Day

21 September 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
The Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) joins the world in celebrating International Peace Day which is being celebrated under the theme "Shaping peace together". This is a day that the United Nations has declared should be observed by being non-violent and ceasefire in war-torn areas and is celebrated each year on 21 September.

This year is one of great significance given the Covid-19 pandemic and it's catastrophic impact globally. It behooves all of us to understand the need to be more tolerant and understanding given the fact that we are all equally faced with the same challenge no matter our geographic location.

The informal trader in Zimbabwe is constantly engaged in a struggle in order to earn a living due to harassment from authorities and it is VISET's hope and prayer that on this International Peace Day, law enforcement authorities should give peace and dialogue a chance so as to find lasting solutions to challenges bedeviling the informal sector as well as the greater socio-economic crisis and Covid-19 pandemic confronting the country.

Copyright © 2020 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

