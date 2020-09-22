Tanzania: PM - CCM Government Would Still Protect Natural Resources

22 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has vowed that it would continue to protect and add value to natural resources including minerals, if it would be reelected to form the government in the coming general election slated for 28th next month.

The pledge was made by the party's member of the Central Committee (CC) Kassim Majaliwa, who is also the Prime Minister over the weekend, while addressing Nyamongo residents in Tarime district, Mara region, in a campaign rally to ask for votes for the party's candidates.

He said, the dedication of protecting natural resources remains unchanged and that the government through the party would put deserving weight on the sector for the benefit of the nation.

At the event, Mr Majaliwa was campaigning for the party's presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, Tarime Urban Member of Parliament candidate, Mr Michael Kembaki, Tarime Rural aspirant, Mr Mwita Waitara as well as those vying for councillor seats.

Speaking on the achievements the CCM raised government has so far achieved, Mr Majaliwa said on implementing their 2015-2020 election manifesto, they managed to establish 28 Mineral Trading Centers including the one in Nyamongo that indeed has lifted lives of small scale miners .

"The government established 28 mineral trading centers, 28 small mining trading posts as well as constructing seven training centers for training small scale miners in Bariadi (Simiyu), Musoma (Mara), Bukoba (Kagera), Mpanda (Katavi), Chunya (Mbeya), Handeni (Tanga) and Songea in Ruvuma region," he said.

Expounding, the Premier noted that the government in the past five years also removed some nuisance tax that was imposed on small scale miners for the sake of enabling them to enjoy the fruits of their sweat.

"Among others, we removed withholding tax and the five per cent of the Value Added Tax (VAT)," he noted, adding the government has also started to pay compensation to all Nyamongo residents, who vacated their houses to pave way to construction of the dam for sewage water.

He said, the payment started in May this year where a total of 232.9bn/- has so far been paid to 1,620 residents, and still only 13 remaining to be paid 833m/-.

"The 13 remaining residents are yet to be paid because they weren't satisfied with the amount they were entitled to receive after the evaluation, so their houses would be assessed again," said Mr Majaliwa.

Regarding the water sector, the senior party official said a total of 1.1bn/- had been released for the renovation of water infrastructures, where 50.3m/- was spent on the Garasama water project that has been completed.

Another 2bn/- was spent on renovating water scheme in Nyamwaga, some 11.2m/- to finance renovation of Korotame water scheme and 35m/- for Nyarwana, all projects have been completed and are now in operation.

Other projects were implemented in Keisangora, Nyamwaga, Gibaso and borega A. All projects consumed 637m/-, with some 137.6m/- being spent on renovating 46 water pump and drilling of five water wells in Kwisarara, Borega A, Nyantira, Kitawasi and Gibaso.

However, he added that 62 out of 88 villages in Tarime district have already been electrified, and that the remaining 26 villages have been lined up for electrification.

List of the villages in Tarime that would be connected with electricity in the coming round are Korotambe, Nyakangara, Keroti, Kiongera, Kikomori, Nyabirongo, Nyabichune, Pemba, Kyoruba, Nyabitocho, Kitenga, Kitawasi, Masurura, Kenyamosabi, Msege, Gibaso, Karakatonga, Nyabirongo, Kegonga, Nyandage, Nyamombara, Nyankoni, Soroneta, Magoma, Nyasaricho and Kebweye.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.