South Africa: On Hope, Hardship and the 'Jerusalema' Phenomenon

opinion

Perhaps we, as a nation, are in the throes of post-traumatic stress disorder. When hard lockdown started on 26 March, the world as we knew it froze. A terrifying jolt. Those of us over 50 faced our mortality. We imagined corpses lining pavements, a million graves were dug in Gauteng... we hid our faces, suffocating behind our masks. Could 'Jerusalema' be our salvation?

"Mom," said my teenage son, Al, on Saturday morning, "it sounds like a pre-teen party happening in the kitchen." Listening to Carl Wastie's KFM Top Forty Hits blasting from our radio, I hung in there to see if my song, Jerusalema, would move up from the number six spot, which is where it had entered the charts the week before.

What a week it had been. Up and down and all over the place, particularly the nights, when I suffered the 3am blues, feeling fear rising as a physical sensation in my body; a stranglehold at my throat, the walls closing in, the silence oppressive, stuck, in a lockdown limbo.

A couple of nights ago I thought, why am I so hell-bent on getting through the night without talking to anyone about my panic? And what's the...