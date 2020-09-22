Malawi-UK Business Group Elects Chibaka As New Chair, to Lobby for Policy Changes

Malawi-United Kingdom (UK) Business Group has challenged government to lobby for an improved business environment for Malawian businesses in the UK.

The group's newly elected chairperson Edgar Chibaka, who is based in Leeds in the UK, has taken over the mantle from Sanjay Taylor, who led it since its inception in 2017.

Chibaka and vice-chairperson David Smith are expected to provide strategic leadership to the organisation and help open up trade opportunities for locals.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Chibaka pledged that he would soon be lobbying the British Government to reconsider its business legislation to accommodate Malawian businesses.

He said: "We need the UK Government to remove some tariffs and legislation that disfavours Malawian businesses.

"This is important to facilitate entrepreneurial spirit in young people between these two countries so that free trade can benefit all parties involved."

Chibaka called on the Malawi Government to increase the uptake of technologies and work on policies that stifle investment.

"We will continue assisting the Malawi Government to improve strategies for doing business through the removal of bureaucracy and the introduction of innovative technologies to speed up processes," he said, adding that red tape pushes away investors.

On his part, Smith said they are looking forward to tapping into the potential of 9 000 plus Malawian professionals based in the UK to complement government's push for sustainable wealth and job creation as well as skills development.

The Malawi-UK Business Group offers the opportunity to sell Malawi as a business destination, but also gives entrepreneurs a leeway to exploit business opportunities outside Malawi.

The group was launched in 2017 to spur business investment opportunities between the UK and Malawi.

