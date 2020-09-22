Malawi: President Lungu Says Chakwera's Visit to Zambia to Strengthen Ties With Malawi

22 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Zambian President Edgar Lungu says President Lazarus Chakwera visit into the country will help in strengthening diplomatic ties between Lilongwe and Lusaka that have been enjoyed since time in memorial.

President Chakwera takes day-return official visit to Zambia on Tuesday.

Posting on his official Facebook page ahead of the visit, the host President Lungu said the two leaders will discuss a number of developments issues including strengthening diplomatic ties.

"The purpose of the visit is to discuss areas of mutual interest in the enhancement of bilateral relations between the Republic of Zambia and the Republic of Malawi. Zambia and Malawi share strong historical bilateral ties and a common border," posted Zambian President Lungu

He added: "Our two countries continue to actively cooperate in social, political, and economic areas, within the framework of the Zambia/Malawi Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security and the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation, for the betterment of our peoples."

During the visit the Malawian leader Chakwera will also lay wreaths at the Presidential Burial Site at Embassy Park in Lusaka, Zambia.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.