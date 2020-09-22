Malawi: President Lungu Says Chakwera's Visit to Zambia to Strengthen Ties With Malawi

Zambian President Edgar Lungu says President Lazarus Chakwera visit into the country will help in strengthening diplomatic ties between Lilongwe and Lusaka that have been enjoyed since time in memorial.

President Chakwera takes day-return official visit to Zambia on Tuesday.

Posting on his official Facebook page ahead of the visit, the host President Lungu said the two leaders will discuss a number of developments issues including strengthening diplomatic ties.

"The purpose of the visit is to discuss areas of mutual interest in the enhancement of bilateral relations between the Republic of Zambia and the Republic of Malawi. Zambia and Malawi share strong historical bilateral ties and a common border," posted Zambian President Lungu

He added: "Our two countries continue to actively cooperate in social, political, and economic areas, within the framework of the Zambia/Malawi Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security and the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation, for the betterment of our peoples."

During the visit the Malawian leader Chakwera will also lay wreaths at the Presidential Burial Site at Embassy Park in Lusaka, Zambia.

