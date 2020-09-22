Malawi: Simbi Financed Chakwera Campaign, Nothing to Hide but No Favours - State House

22 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

State Residences director of communications and executive assistant to President Lazarus Chakwera has said there is nothing to hide that South Africa-based business mogul Simbi Phiri of Khato Civils is connected to the Malawi leader and supported his election campaign but that he will not get preferential treatment in doing business with government.

Simbi Phiri has been honest and transparent enough to state that he has provided financial support to two of the country's major political parties--Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of Chakwera.

In DPP, Simbi Phiri supported the party and mainly through Ben Phiri the former minister.

Simbi is also on record to have said individual politicians from MCP, DPP and even Aford--especially those seeking parliamentary seats--have also gone to him with begging bowls.

He has drilled boreholes for them in their names and helped with other resources because, according to him, he believed those individuals would contribute to national development in a patriotic manner.

Responding to a journalist question during the third session of the newly-introduced State House Press Office weekly briefing at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday, Kampondeni acknowledged the personal relationship of President Chakwera and Simbi, whose Khato Civil have a multi-billion kwacha Salima-Lilongwe Water project.

"You are right in saying that Mr Simbi Phiri is on record, publicly, saying that he has financed various campaigns across the country, not just at presidential level. He has also made contributions to parliamentary races and so forth. He has, made that public and the President has never said anything publicly to contradict him" said Kampondeni.

President Chakwera's spin doctor added: " You also mentioned that one of his contributions to the President's campaign was a contribution of a motor vehicle and that the vehicle was part of declaration of assets published in the local papers which is something no President in this country has ever done to have their assets published in the local newspapers. There is nothing to hide regarding the contributions of that vehicle."

Phiri-- whose home in Mchinji is only 20 kilometres away to Chakwera's -- has shown he has nothing and no reason to hide anything because he does it out of conviction, not necessarily expecting politicians to grant him business favours once they happen to have the power to do so.

State House prolocutor pointed out that the Salima- Lilongwe Water Project, designed to pump and deliver 50 million litres of potable water from Salima to Lilongwe City every day over a distance of abour 120 kilometers was initiated before during the DPP administration led by immediate-past president Peter Mutharika.

The project is currenly financed in the 2020/21 national budget.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.