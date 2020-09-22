Malawi to Firmly Connect With Neighbouring Countries - Mkaka

Minister Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka said Malawi was geared to open up its working relations with the neighbouring countries such Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania for the mutual benefit of the nations.

He said this Monday in Lusaka, Zambia during a media briefing, a head of official visit by Malawi's President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera to Zambia on Tuesday.

Mkaka noted that in the recent past Malawi as a country was not been active in engaging neighbouring countries and basically it was the country was operating as an island.

The Minister added that the visit aims at connecting with them in order to normalize the relationships with them.

He said good neighborliness between Malawi and Zambia should continue for the mutual benefits of the people of the two countries.

Mkaka said the two countries should continue cooperating in various sectors so that the cordial relationship that exists should continue to prevail and strengthened further.

"We should bear in our minds that the two countries were once a single nation during the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. We have a lot of things in common and we are close neighbours that can share a lot," he pointed out.

During the meeting, Mkaka disclosed that President Chakwera would hold private talks with his Zambia counterpart, President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu and look at several issues including energy deal in which the Zambian cabinet has approved, trade, transport, migration and immigration issues among others.

Malawi High Commissioner to Zambia, Warren Gunda said the visit was actually a clear explanation of the fact that Malawi and Zambia are the closest of brothers and sisters.

He said the two countries have cooperated very well for long time in various issues.

Gunda added that Malawi and Zambia share a lot of common values in cultural, tribal and traditional that bound them together as one people.

The visit Tuesday's visit will be first of its kind since President Chakwera was elected Malawi's sixth President on June 23, 2020 in a Presidential re-run.

