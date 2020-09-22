Angolan Federation Denies Freezing of FIFA Funds

Luanda — Angolan Football Federation (FAF) denied reports circulating on social media claiming that Banco Sol has frozen FIFA funds over alleged debt to the this banking institution.

FAF assured on Monday that financial support from FIFA to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 will be distributed when "the technical problems will be overcome" and that the amount "is not frozen" in a Angolan bank.

According to the press, the FAF has received one million dollars, which should be distributed among the various affiliates, for the development of women's football and the acquisition of biosecurity equipment.

The organisation denied "the hypothetical freezing of FIFA funds by the Angolan bank Sol, for an alleged debt contracted by the federation with the banking unit".

The FAF guarantees that this information is "false", specifying that it aims "only to tarnish the image of the institution and the good reputation of its members".

The outgoing FAF leadership strongly rejects such acts and will work with the judicial authorities to hold the perpetrators criminally responsible, "the document said.

According to the Angolan Football Federation, which "reassures the beneficiaries, as soon as the technical problems related to the compliance of the correspondent bank are overcome, the allocation of sums to the respective beneficiaries will begin".