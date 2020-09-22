Nigeria: Edo Agog As Obaseki's Supporters Take Victory Party to Streets

22 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Andrew Essien

Supporters of the Edo State Governor and Governor-elect, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Monday took their victory dance to the streets of Benin City and other parts of the state following the triumph of the governor in the September 19 gubernatorial poll.

The supporters in their thousands were seen on Sokponba Road, in Oredo Local Government Area; 3rd Junction area and St. Saviour Road in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area and the city centre, King's Square.

Another group was seen proceeding to the Government House in the Government Reservation Area, where they joined the governor, his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, the First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki and other government officials as well as leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in an outdoor party.

The colourful carnival-like victory party, lit up the mood of residents in the state, as the supporters, comprised of youths, men and women sang and danced to the campaign theme songs.

Similar self-sponsored parties were ongoing in other parts of the state as of the time this report was filed.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.