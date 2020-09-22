Nigeria: We Will Never Again Witness Rise of Godfathers, Others in Edo, Obaseki Assures

The Edo State Governor and governor-elect, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, hailed Edo people for ensuring his victory at Saturday's governorship election in the state, noting that his reelection has put a final end to godfatherism and ensured that 'the lions and tigers' are permanently caged in the zoo.

Obaseki said this while speaking to party supporters at the Museum Ground, Kings square in Benin City after a victory road show across various streets in the metropolis.

The governor assured that his government will continue to pursue programmes, policies and reforms to better the lives of Edo people.

Obaseki said: "The message of Saturday's governorship election for this government to go and work for Edo people. It is clear and Edo people have spoken in clear words that we should work for them and transform the state.

"You have helped me cage the lions and tigers in the state. You will never see them again in Edo State because they are all in the zoo now where they belong. Today, I promise you that we will work for Edo people because no one will hinder us from delivering the dividends of democracy to Edo people.

"I will collaborate with my brother and deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu to work for Edo people. I thank everyone residing in Edo State; you have spoken and we have heard you and are ready to work for you.

"The next four years in the state will be the one that all citizens will live to remember as we will consolidate on our developmental achievement in the State. Thank you all."

National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih noted: "Saturday's governorship election shows that Edo people have rejected godfatherism, money-bag politics and given a mandate for the development of the state.

"With your support and votes, you have started a new dawn in Edo Politics, giving the governor and his deputy the mandate to develop the State in the next four years. Nigeria's democracy and by extension that of the State will never remain the same again as Obaseki's re-election has ended godfatherism in the state."