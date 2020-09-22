Cameroon: Regional Elections Candidacies - Apt Measures, Equal Treatment of Files

A Commission put in place at the Mfoundi divisional branch of Yaounde is working according to existing legal instruments concerning the nomination papers of candidates.

September 22, 2020 (today) is the deadline to deposit candidacy documents for the regional elections slated for December 6, 2020. This deadline is in respect to Section 181(1) of the Electoral Code which states that nomination papers shall be submitted at the Council branch of Elections Cameroon within fifteen days from the convening of the electorate. In Yaounde, the competent ELECAM Council office to receive the files going by the stipulations of the Electoral Code is the Mfoundi divisional branch relocated at the Omnisport neighbourhood.

The Council Branch Head, Yannick Basile Fouda, noted that several dispositions have been put in place to ensure all files are received and accorded an equal treatment. A commission, he noted has been created which receives the nomination papers of candidates and issues a receipt. Yannick Basile Fouda noted that the Commissioners are working in strict respect of existing legal instruments and will work till midnight which is the official deadline.

As per the files which have been received, the ELECAM Council Head said files of traditional rulers have been received and will be treated according to regulations and procedures in force. "Professionalism is applied in every process of the deposit of candidacies," he stated.

Given the global ongoing health challenge, Yannick Fouda said barrier measures prescribed by government and the World Health Organisation are greatly respected as well as dispositions for hygiene and sanitation.

Any decision to reject or accept a candidature, the Electoral Code states can be challenged by the candidate concerned, any representative or a list concerned or any other list, and any other member of the electoral college before a competent administrative court within no more than five days of the notification of the decision. Meanwhile, the divisional branch of ELECAM shall draw up, update and publish electoral list comprising members of the two electoral colleges within 15 days following the convening of the electoral colleges.