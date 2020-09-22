Cameroon: South West - Depositing of Files On Course

Divisional Council Branches of Elections Cameroon will continue receiving files right up to midnight today.

By yesterday Monday 21, 2020, at 11 am, a data collection from the six Divisional Council Branches of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) in the South West showed that the depositing of files from candidates vying for Regional Council election is on course in four of the institution. In Ndian Divisional Council Branch Office of ELECAM, the CPDM have dropped their file and same as traditional rulers. In Meme, Kupe Muanenguba and Lebialem Divisional Council Branches, only traditional rulers have deposited a single list file each. Political parties were still being awaited at press time yesterday. Staff in the Divisional Council Branches in Fako and Manyu were still waiting for candidates to bring their files.

A staff at Elections Cameroon South West Regional Office based in Buea said today September 22, 2020 is the deadline for the submission of files. As such all the necessary measures have been taken for the doors of all the six Divisional Council Branches to remain open till midnight. He added that a provisional list is already available in their office. That it will be posted soon for candidates to make observations and effect the necessary corrections on it which will transmit to the printing of the final copy.

All the 31 Councils in the South West Region are managed and controlled by the Cameroon Peoples Democratic Moment (CPDM) party. So, it is expected that only the CPDM will be the only political party to deposit files in all the six Divisional Council Branches for the Regional Election.