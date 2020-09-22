Namibia: Body Retrieved From Dam

22 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati — Divers from the Oshana police yesterday retrieved a body of a man, suspected to be in his 40s, from a Namwater dam at Oshakati.

The body was spotted floating by Namwater employees who were doing maintenance work at the dam during the morning.

The dam in question receives its water flow from the Calueque-Oshakati canal.

The police at the scene said the body is suspected to have been in the water for at least two days.

The victim is not known and the police spokesperson for the region Tomas Aiyambo has appealed to anyone who is missing a relative to contact the police to lead to the possible identification of the victim. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The police is also investigating a case of rape after an 18-year-old was raped by a friend.

The alleged incident happened at Onguta in Ondangwa on Saturday.

The suspect, who has not yet been arrested, went to the victim's room uninvited.

According to Aiyambo, the suspect was highly intoxicated when he arrived at the victim's rooms.

Upon arrival, the two were allegedly involved in a minor brawl before he pushed her on bed.

"He allegedly put on a condom and had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent," said Aiyambo.

Investigations into the matter continue. In addition, police are also investigating a case of stock theft, which were stolen during August this year.

According to the police, the 14 cattle, valued at N$103 000, were allegedly stolen at a cattle post at Eengombe.

No suspect has been arrested and investigation into the matter continues.

Burglars this weekend broke into the Roman Catholic Church at Okatana.

According Aiyambo, the thieves allegedly failed to open the strong room.

Nothing was stolen from the church.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.