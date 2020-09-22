Malawi: Mr Zomba 'Bodybuilding Competition' Organizers Plead for More Support

22 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chipambano Mbewe

Organizers of the much awaited annual event 'Mr Zomba Bodybuilding Competition' have pleaded for more assistance from well-wishers to support this year's event which is expected to take place on December 24 2020.

The competition which started in 2013 brings together Eastern Region bodybuilders athletes in a one day competition.

According to one of the organizers from Eastern Region Weight Lifting and Bodybuilding Committee Bright Limani said the Committee prepared for a K675 000 budget to carter for this year's administration and prize money respectively, but they have only managed to source K430 000.

"Off course we've received support from companies such as Exide Batteries, Bliss Car Hire, KIPS and DR Hardware which has boosted our preparations but we still need other partners to come in and assist us because as it is now we are having a shortfall of K245 000," said Limani.

Limani further disclosed that Rab Processors Limited are the main sponsors of the competition which has been named as 'ThumbsUp Ernegy Mr Zomba 2020 Bodybuilding Competition'.

Currently, a total of 23 bodybuilders have registered to take part in the competition.

In last year's event Grivin Manda became the champion after defeating over 15 contestants.

