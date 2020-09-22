Malawi: Chakwera Must Reprimand President Lungu's Poor Zambia Rights Record

22 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
editorial

President Lazarus Chakwera is visiting Zambia this Tuesday on day-return official visit and we are happy with the gesture for two reasons.

One, it shows that President Chakwera is serious about strengthening bilateral relations with neighboring countries after years of isolation.

And secondly, we believe Chakwera will use this moment to reprimand Zambia's leader, President Edgar Lungu, on his poor human right record as of late.

Let's face it.

News coming from Zambia isn't interesting at all. The country is only a few days from holding its general elections but the media is awash with stories of state sanctioned violence and abuses against the opposition.

Being a neighboring country and well versed that their challenge is also our challenge, we want to put it to President Chakwera to use the visit as an avenue to tone down Lungu.

There are good reasons why Chakwera is the right person to tone Lungu to order.

Few months ago, Chakwera was in the same shoes which opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema (HH) is today--being harassed and abused by the State.

Arguably, he knows better why, in this age, it is foolhardy for the State to unleash its fury on its people just because they believe in doing things differently.

Chakwera is the message, he is the story of good governance and, without a word minced, he must share it with Lungu.

In fact, it would be great if Chakwera, during this visit, he also engages the opposition and preach the Tonse philosophy.

We need to create a peaceful region and that can only begin with a Zambia that is free from violence and State notoriety.

But Chakwera should be warned to resist being capture by Bokani Soko a Zambian businessman of Grandview International who captured Lungu to be branded the Gupta of Zambia.

Soko's Grandview International had its contract to supply 35 ambulances to Malawi's Ministry of Health cancelled by Anti-Corruption Bureau following a public outcry because its vetting role was bypassed.

The notice of intention to award the contract indicated that local bidders, including Toyota Malawi and Nissan Malawi, offered low rates.

President Chakwera should desist from being soiled by any gratification. The big brother is watching!

