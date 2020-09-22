Lesotho: Is 'Mathoho' Heading Back to Bantu?

KICK4LIFE is on the brink of losing the services of their skipper Johannes "Mathoho" Molapo after the team has struggled to pay him his full salary, Sunday Express have been reliable informed.

The towering defender is rumored to be on his way back to Bantu just after a season he parted ways with the Mafeteng outfit.

According to the sources Molapo who joined Kick4Life in June last year has asked to be released off his contract as Kick4Life are now struggling to keep up to their contract obligations.

"They have been getting pay cuts and that didn't sit well with him (Molapo) and he ended up asking the team to release him so that he can find a new team," the source said.

Kick4Life media officer Reitumetsi Tlopo confirmed to this publication that the former Makoanyane XI defender has asked to be released.

"Our team like any other teams in the league were surviving mostly on the gate takings and ever since the matches were stopped because of Covid-19 we have been struggling to an extent that our players were negotiated to take a pay cut.

"They are at the moment taking a 75 percent pay cut and Molapo approached the management and tried to reason with them that the money is just too little and can't accommodate most of his needs. Unfortunately, as the team there was really nothing we can do because there is no money so he asked to be released," said Tlopo.

Tlopo however mentioned that because Molapo still has one year left in his contract any team which wants him will have to go through Kick4Life first.

"He still has a one year left with us and it has been agreed that should he find a team such team will have to go through us to get him but we have already agreed to release him, but until now no team has approached us regarding his services" he said.

"He has been one of our best players and we didn't really like to lose him but I guess now the situation is beyond us because at the end he also has to live."

On his part Molapo also admitted that he asked for a permission to leave and said he already has offers.

"It was indeed a challenging situation for both parties because while I understand that the team is facing some difficulties I am also on the side suffering because I depend solely on my salary to survive and you can just imagine if I have to take 75 percent cut for a period I don't know.

"I still like to play for them and I enjoyed my time here but the circumstances are forcing me out. Of course, I have offers but I can only reveal them when everything has been finalized," said Molapo.

Should the move be finalized Molapo will join the list of other senior players who have already parted ways with Kick4Life since May this year.

Defenders Lerotholi Seeiso, Innocent Ncala Matlapeng, Teboho Ramothobi and Liteboho Nkune, goalkeepers Liteboho Mokhehle and Lebohang Nkieane, and midfielders Tšepang Ntšenyane, Paballo Mafeka and Nkopane Tabi have left the team.