Lesotho: Lifofane Coach Bounces Back

22 September 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Leemisa Thuseho

LIFOFANE coach Thomas Tshabalala has reconciled with the club and he will now continue with the side in the 2020/21 season.

Tshabalala is returning to the team after resigning a week ago.

When he left, he was accusing his employers of ignoring his advice in player transfers saying some of the management's decisions with regard to releasing and signing new players were making his job difficult.

So tense was the situation that Tshabalala had tendered his resignation via WhatsApp.

On Monday, Tshabalala disclosed to this publication that all the issues that had forced him to resign were now water under the bridge and he was ready to continue with the team.

"I am back after discussing my family and football matters with the club and I have apologised to the club especially the chairperson (Lejone Maliehe)," Tshabalala said.

"I think we are now in a good mood to prepare the team for the future."

Having been appointed head coach of the Butha-Buthe outfit in mid-February this year, Tshabalala went on to win the Matekane Group of Companies (MGC) Top 4 trophy in March. His side beat Matlama on penalties in the final after brushing aside Linare in the semi-final.

His side finished a modest sixth in its debut Econet Premier League season.

Tshabalala previously coached ABC Motsepe League side Amavarara FC at the beginning of the 2019/20 season but left the club in November after securing a place in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup for the first time in their history.

Maliehe also confirmed Tshabalala's return.

"We solved the matters and he (Tshabalala) is back... it was just a matter of misunderstandings and emotions were also high. Emotions can lead to wrong decisions.

"Fallouts like this are common in the workplace but it is also wise to solve problems before they get into the public domain" Maliehe said.

All the concerns raised by either party have been resolved and both sides have agreed to work together for the benefit of the club.

