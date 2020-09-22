Zimbabwe: NetOne, TelOne Refurbish Mpilo Hospital Ward

22 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Donald Nyarota

State owned telecommunication giants, Netone and TelOne have unveiled a refurbished and fully equipped state of the art Ward B5 at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo as part of the two entities initiative to support efforts by the government in the fight against Covid-19.

Under this project, the parastatals combined ZWL 5 million each to make a cumulative ZWL 10 million to finance the program which identifies support to three health facilities namely, Mpilo Hospital, Sally Mugabe Hospital and Beatrice Infectious Hospital.

Speaking at the unveiling yesterday, Netone acting chief executive officer, Chipo Jaisson said the project is meant to improve the country's public health system which is facing a myriad of challenges.

"This partnership resonates with NetOne's mission to transform lives and develop communities, not only through offering seamless communication solutions, but providing support towards improving the health and wellbeing of the nation at large. I am glad to say this initiative, falls within one of our critical Corporate Social Investment pillars - One Health, which is aligned with SDG 3 - which seeks to "Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all" and SDG 6- which "Ensures availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all," she said.

The development comes at a time the country's public health infrastructure is in a deplorable state due to lack of investment to maintain and mordenise it over a long period of time.

The situation has been exercabated by the emergency of the Covid-19 pandemic begining of this year which has exposed the country' s neglect of the public health system over the years.

"We understand that the current state of our public health care sector, impacts on their ability and level of preparedness to deal with such a pandemic, which is why we saw it fit as businesses to offer the necessary financial support to ensure that we effectively build capacity during and post Covid 19," she said.

As part of the interventions, Netone and Telone have drilled a total of six boreholes at the three Public Health Facilities and supplied the institutions with personal protective equipment.

Telecommunications firms have played a huge role since the onset of the pandemic and have assisted in numerous ways.

To date, all players in the sector contributed towards the setting up of the National Covid 19 Response Hotline 2019, through the donation of various ICT equipment and toll free lines to facilitate the immediate set up of the Ministry of Health & Child Care National Emergency Call Centre Facility.

"It is indeed gratifying to see the sterling efforts of these two entities in the ICT sector, as well as the impactful contribution they continue to make in improving our health sector during such a challenging period for Zimbabwe and the world as a whole," said the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Mali Junta Taps Ex-Defence Minister As Interim President

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.