Nigeria: Buratai Mourns As Boko Haram Kills Colonel

22 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has expressed his condolences to the family of the late Colonel Dahiru Bako, who was killed by Boko Haram in an ambush.

The Nigerian Army yesterday announced the death of the war commander, who was killed near Damboa in Borno State.

An Army statement said the late commander led a patrol to clear Boko Haram terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team was ambushed by Boko Haram.

It said the senior officer, who was wounded in action later died at a military facility where he was receiving treatment.

The statement signed by Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army, Col. Ado Isa, said the Chief of Army Staff, Buratai has expressed his condolences to the family of the fallen officer.

"Operation Lafiya Dole wishes to intimate the general public of the demise of one of our gallant and finest war heroes, Col. DC Bako.

"It could be recalled that the professional, gallant senior officer, who always led from the front and a patriotic Nigerian, led a patrol to clear Boko Haram terrorits from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 a.m on Sunday, September 20, 2020", it said.

The Nigerian Army statement said "under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting to the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.

"Sadly however, he was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment.

"The late senior officer was recuperating well after successful operation at the hospital, in good spirit and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing on at the hospital. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest. Amen".

It said "the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai on behalf of himself, gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and indeed well-meaning Nigerians hereby expresses his heartfelt condolences to his esteemed family.

"We are most grateful for his contributions and sacrifices to the mother land. May God grant eternal rest to the gentle soul of Col. DC Bako and the souls of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in the defence of our farther land".

