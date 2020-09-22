Tanzania: 'Proper Nutrition Vital for Body Fitness'

THE urge for physical fitness has now become a culture globally, but health experts insist nutrition should be key when one aspires to be physically fit.

That was revealed at the newly established Dar Fitness Club which has become a favourite spot for sportsmen, women and youth who want to drill their bodies to make them physically and mentally healthy.

Briefing the 'Daily News' yesterday, the centre's Manager Mboni Shemakame said upon realising that nutrition and exercise are inseparable; they decided to freely offer the lessons.

"Those people who follow proper balanced diet and at the same time engage in body building exercises are likely going to excel unlike those who ignore the nutrition requirements.

"For us, we go extra mile by testing pressure and diabetes of members who want to join our family so as to be fully aware about everyone we train," she said.

Elaborating further, Shemakame noted that they have an experienced team which is set to administer First Aid services in case of emergencies.

She added that they also have daily special training sessions for women from morning up to afternoon which is done by expert trainers at the club.

Moreover, the club has classes for aerobics, Zumba, cardio, mixer workout and yoga.