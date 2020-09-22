Tanzania: At Simba, Anyone Can Score, Assist

SIMBA Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck said the power of his team is that everyone can score and assist as such; they do not need to rely on one person to put the ball behind the net.

Merciless Simba were on the surge on Sunday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam as they dismantled Biashara United 4-0 to pocket three maximum points at their home territory.

The goals showered in from Clatous Chama, who netted a brace, Meddie Kagere and substitute Chris Mugalu who pumped in his first goal for the defending champions.

It was a good response from Simba as they really played as reigning champions no wonder they had a total of ten shots on target against one shot on target by the visitors who looked powerless when inside the host's half.

However, at a press briefing, Vandenbroeck said he was very satisfied with every component of the game while insisting that the power of his team is that anyone can score.

"As you saw, Chama had two goals and two assists that is the power of our team. We do not have one but everyone can score and have an assist.

"At the end, you make choices on what you see during the training on the best balance on defensive and offensive while taking advantage of the pitch," said him.

He added that maybe in some matches he will feature two strikers or three strikers or play with a zero striker saying they have a lot of skills in his side hence no need to have running people.

"I expected Biashara United to play with five defenders so as to defend throughout the game but they opted to open up something which was a profit for us in the end," said the Belgian coach who is searching his second league title at Simba.

About Chama's future at the club since he is yet to stretch his current contract which is expected to expire in July next year, Vandenbroeck said he would like to keep him.

"Whenever a player's contract is over, he becomes free to make his decision but if he continues to perform like this, maybe it will be hard to let him go.

"For now, I cannot comment much because I do not know what is in the head of Chama and the Board Members. I can only say that if he will continue to play like this, I will be the happy coach," he said.

On his part, Biashara United coach Francis Baraza said his initial plan was to search for at least a draw but that did not materialise.

"I cannot blame anyone for the loss because we faced a good team as such, we need to go back to the drawing board to see what went wrong in my team," he said.

Again, the coach reiterated that he has not yet get the required chemistry from his boys who are new in the team hence people should expect transformed Biashara United in upcoming matches.