Tanzania: Victor Joseph - Tz Golf Team Skipper Wins CDF Trophy

IT was a banner weekend for the National Golf Team skipper Victor Joseph, who shrugged off stiff opposition to win CDF Trophy, the major golf tournament after the end of Covid-19 scare.

Drawing over 200 golfers on course, the NMB-backed tournament, witnessed a great golf showpiece that involved players from six regions of Tanzania.

Joseph grossed 150 strokes to win this year's CDF Trophy, the national level 36-hole golf staged over the weekend at Lugalo Club course in Dar es Salaam.

"It was one of the best ever tournaments since the return of sports activities after the end of coronavirus scare. I feel comfortable to win this event," said Victor who represented Dar Gymkhana Club.

The overall net winner was Laurent Sangawe who carded a gigantic 13 under par net 131 strokes in the two-day competition.

Division A winner was Likuli Juma who netted 150 strokes to win the division on count back after tying with Petar Fiwa on the same score.

Division B winner was Ernest Sengeu who netted 151 strokes also to win on count back after tying with Kesy Mwanapala.

Division C title was grabbed by Halidi Shemndolwa who returned 138 net strokes while the runner up position was taken by Lunacho Kigome who penned 141 strokes

Chiku Elias who netted 153 total strokes was the heroine of the Ladies Division and beat her closest challenger Sara Denis, who returned 155, by two strokes.

Nearest to the pin award went Neema Olomi while the Longest Drive prize for Women was taken by -Angel Eaton while Isack Daudi claimed the prize for men.

Overall gross winner for women was Angel Eaton who grossed 156 strokes.

Lina Nkya was named the winner of the Senior Players' category for Ladies after she returned 156 strokes while Mariyanne Mugo, who penned 166 strokes, was the runner up.

Senior Men's prize for men went to Rajabu Iddi who carved 148 strokes while the runner up was Boniface Nyiti who carded 149 strokes.

Golfers from Zanzibar, Moshi Gymkhana, TPC, Morogoro Gymkhana, Kili Golf, Dar Gymkhana and hosts TPDF Lugalo club.