Tanzania: KMC Leapfrog Simba, Azam

22 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

KMC maintained their winning run to reclaim the Premier League helm following their 2-1 win over Mwadui away at Kambarage stadium in Shinyanga yesterday.

The Kinondoni Municipality side have now leapfrogged Azam, who were on the driver's seat prior to yesterday matches.

They are firmly at the top with 9 points after winning all their three matches, with their 4-0 win over Mbeya City in the season opener giving them superior goal average over their closet challengers Azam.

Second-placed Azam have also bagged 9 points after playing three games, but goal average of 4:0 is inferior to 8:2 goal difference carved by KMC.

The KMC's win have sent a strong warning not only to the overnight leaders Azam and Young Africans, but as well to the defending champions whose 4-0 win over Biashara United of Mara was their biggest goal festival.

KMC started the campaign on a high note, defeating Mbeya City 4-0 in their league's opening game.

They followed it up with a 2-1 win against Tanzania Prisons to ensure they have maximum points from the games played.

