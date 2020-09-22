Tanzania: Ngara, Tadb Agree to Improve Coffee Production

NGARA Farmers' Cooperative Society Limited (NFCS Ltd) and the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TABD) said recently they had held successful talks and agreed on the best ways of growing and marketing of coffee in the area.

TADB Managing Director Japhet Justine said in a statement they were satisfied with the performance of NFCS Ltd during the last three growing seasons and believed stable coffee production would be steadily restored.

"The two parties have been impressed with a good loan repayment record by NFCS Ltd.

Therefore, TADB will continue supporting NFCS Ltd in the future," a statement said.

In 2018 NFCS Ltd received a soft loan and technical support from TADB, as a result they had collected 2,300 tonnes of coffee from 500 smallholder coffee growers.

According to the statement, cooperative leaders told the meeting that their officers had difficulties in visiting farmers for lack of vehicles.

The bank offered two motor cycles to alleviate the problem. The agri-lender said it would send experts to NFCS Ltd to teach growers appropriate coffee husbandry.

NFCS Ltd was founded almost three decades ago and in 2012 it suspended its services to cooperative members because it suffered from many operational problems.

However, TADB is convinced NFCS Ltd is on track and will continue giving it the support it needs.